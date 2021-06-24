The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) in Jigawa, says it has deployed 1,300 personnel for the Saturday’s council elections in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Jigawa State Independent Electoral Commission (JISIEC) had fixed June 26 for the conduct of election in the 27 Local Government Councils across the state.

According to the electoral body, 18 political parties have fielded candidates for the 27 chairmanship and 288 councillors in the election.

The spokesman of the Corps, CSC Adamu Shehu, told NAN in Dutse on Thursday that the gesture was to provide adequate security during pre and post election periods.

Shehu said the personnel would be deployed to the Polling Units (PUs), collation centres and other strategic places.

He said the Corps would work in snergy with other security agencies to provide security to both JISIEC offices, election materials, election workers, voters and members of the public during the election exercise.

The Corps, he said, would ensure 24-hour surveillance through mounting of mobile and static patrol teams at flash points across the state.

He said Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) were being mobilised in all its formations to enhance emergency response to distress situations.

“The State Commandant, Mr Mustapha Talba, in a quest to record a hitch-free electioneering process, strongly admonished his personnel to strictly adhere to the rules of engagement which include the use of minimum force, professionalism, zero tolerance to corruption, fairness, among others.

“The commandant also enjoined parents and party stalwarts to caution their wards and supporters against acts capable of breaching the relative peace in the state,” he said. (NAN)