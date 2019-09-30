Mallammadori Local Government Education Authority in Jigawa on Monday sacked the Headmaster of Kirfowa Primary School, Alhaji Aminu Musa, over alleged indiscipline and dereliction of duty.

Alhaji Isa Abdullahi, Head of Schools in the authority, made the disclosure to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Mallammadori.

He listed other offences committed by Musa to include failure to keep academic records and engaging in unnecessary rift with host community.

“Following several complaints about his behaviour, we mobilised about 20 School Support Officers (SSOs) and visited the school for on-the-spot-assessment.

“To our dismay, we met his absence in the school which had no records of academic activities; this could be the reason why most parents no longer send their children there.

“The team, therefore, decided to terminate the appointment of the headmaster instantly, because he defied our instructions to change his ways,” the official said.

Abdullahi said the Acting Education Secretary, Alhaji Babban Kawu, had approved the appointment of Alhaji Dansallah Baffa, as the new headmaster of the school.

He said the appointment was a way of rewarding Baffa for his competence and efforts to maintain the school during the absence of the former headmaster.

Meanwhile, Abdullahi has commended the state government for providing eight motorcycles to SSO’s in the area, saying the gesture would enhance their performance.

He, however, appealed to the government to release duty allowances to the SSO’s as earlier promised. (NAN)