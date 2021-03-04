From Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

The Jigawa State government has signed laws to tackle social media, cyber and other digital crimes against the state or individual.

Attoney-General and Commissioner for Justice Dr Musa Adamu made the announcement in a brief overview of the recent law signed by the state governor on Violence Against Persons Prohibition.

He said the new law also stipulates punishment on any digital crimes perpetuated against individuals, groups or the state.

According to him, before now there was no adequate law to deal with digital crimes in the state which made it very difficult for judges to treat any related cases.

Dr Aliyu said that the new law on Violence Against Persons is designed to give maximum protection to vulnerable members of society and to address other digitally-based crimes.

‘Under the new law, anybody found guilty on rape case or kidnapping the punishment would be death sentence or life imprisonment with no third option,’ he stated.

‘Also, anybody found guilty on political thuggery or sponsoring it will face not less than 6 month to four years imprisonment.

‘The new law also bans the use of vulgar language, nude pictures, video or any public digital display in the name of advertisements.’

The state Attoney-General called on the media and civil society to be watch dogs for the implementation of the law and ensure that no one is allowed to use his influence to compromise the law, particularly in cases of rape.