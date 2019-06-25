Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

The Jigawa Chapter of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) is reported to have seized 61.24 kilograms of various narcotics and psychotropic substances in the first six months of 2019, NDLEA State Commander Obi Josephine Ruth stated at a press conference held at the agency’s headquarters in Dutse.

The briefing was in commemoration of the United Nations International Day Against Drug Abuse, where Ruth emphasised the readiness of the agency in making Jigawa State a drug-free state.

“The drug war is more challenging now than ever,” she stated. “The difficulties of today have led many more people into drug dependency, hence our conviction to intensify efforts towards making arrests, seizure and counselling of victims for eventual reformations.”

Ruth expressed concern over the rise in the abuse of illicit drugs across the state. She, however, assured that with increased commitment among NDLEA officials and government support the menace could be drastically reduced drastically.

“The NDLEA Jigawa State is undaunted and will continue to work to sanitize the state through arrests, seizures, dilgent prosecution and counseling. We now have a rehabilitation centre established by the state Drug Control Committee to enable us carry out residential counseling in addition to home-based counseling,” she stated.

During the operations of the command from.January to June, the agency was able to arrest 186 illicit drug users, comprising182 males and 4 females.

Other accomplishments of the agency during the period under review include the conviction of 22 persons and the counselling of 105 males and 3 females.

Among the illicits drugs seized in large consignment by the agency are carnabis sativa ( Indian Hemp) Codeine, Diazepam, Extol, Tramadol and Rohypnol, as well as non conventional substances including rubber solution, “suck and die” and lizard drug.