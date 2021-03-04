From Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

The Jigawa command of the Nigerian Immigration Service has arrested a 25 year old imposter of the Controller General of the service, Mr Mohammed Babandede.

The alleged middle aged imposter, Mohammed Sulaiman Babaji of Bayi quarters in Hadejia was arrested on Wednesday for parading himself as a younger brother to the CG using a psedo name, Baffa Babandede while attempting to dupe the Birniwa council chairman.

The accused person was said to have attempted at defrauding the Controller General of Immigration through the Birniwa local government council chairman that he was asked to collect curriculum vitae for three interested individuals for inward employment.

The council chairman on suspecting the imposter happens to put a call to the controller general whom hails from the region to verify if he had indeed sent the person who directed for the immediate arrest of the culprit.

Parading the suspected imposter, the Jigawa command controller Mr. Ismail Abba Aliyu said the man had confessed to commiting the act and had even gone to prison in the past for similar offence.

He said the public has been for a very long time become vulnerable to criminals claiming to be agents that would provide employments to unsuspecting victims.

When questioned, the alleged fraudster said defrauding people is his destiny in life as he has been in the habit for quite a long time.

He confessed to have duped a house of representatives member and council chairman with the pretence of either promising them chieftaincy titles or employment to people.