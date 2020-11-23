Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

The senator representing Jigawa North-Central Alhaji Sabi Mohammed Nakudu was conspicuously absent at the state All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus meeting held at the instance if the governor, Alhaji Muhammed Badaru Abubakar.

The meeting which took place Sunday night was held behind closed doors at the government house while journalists were barred from attending before it commenced at exactly 8 pm.

Before the meeting there were speculations that some key APC members may have been pencilled down for possible suspension from the party due to alleged disrespect to the state Governor Alhaji Muhammed Badaru Abubakar.

Earlier senators representing Jigawa north-west Alhaji Danladi Sankara and Senator representing north-west Alhaji Ibrahim Hassan and house representative members, state assembly members, political appointees and chieftains of the party were in attendance.

However, senator representing north-central Sabo Nakudu, honourable Farouk Adamu Aliyu, the state assembly speaker, Alhaji Idris Garba, former deputy governor Alhaji Ahmed Mahmoud among others were notably absent at the meeting.

Senator Sabo Mohammed Nakudu whom was until 2015 a member in the house of representatives under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and later defected to the APC to defeat Mustapha Sule Lamido to emerge senator has been accused by party members close to the governor for his ordacity to start a perceived ‘underground’ move for the governorship ticket ahead of 2023.

Although the meeting lasted for just one hour no communique was issued afterwards, however the acting chairman of the state APC Alhaji Muhammed Umar told the Sun that the meeting was merely a Clarion call for it’s members to get to know themselves.

He said, ” you know we had had some appointmentments lately at the Federal government and the party felt it necessary to summon this meeting to enable us know ourselves better”, he stated.