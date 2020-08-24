Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

One person has reportedly died at Samamiya village, with several houses and farmlands submerged in Baaldu, Malamawan Gangaran village, of Birnin Kudu Local Government Area of Jigawa State, following a torrential rainfall that flooded the area.

The flood victim, identified as Yabani, a middle-aged father of two, was said to have been swept away by floodwaters while on a visit to his farm.

The flooding, which followed weeks of torrential rains, has rendered several people homeless at Malamawan Gangaran village after their mud houses were affected and later collapsed from the days of rainfall.

Farmlands in Babaldu were also destroyed by the ‎uncontrolled flood that overran embarkments put up by the residents of the village.

At Malamawa Gangaran village, an estimated 150 households have reportedly been destroyed.

A resident of the area Ali Muhammad said the area has never experienced such disaster since August 2007 when a similar flood swept away houses and farmlands.

He said this year’s flooding is the worst they’ve experienced in the area.

The Chairman of Birnin Kudu council area, Alhaji Wada Faka,‎ told our reporter that the council is assessing the disaster caused by the flood, while assuring that all necessary support would be extended to the victims.

Mr Faka said that victims have been advised to seek for shelter with neighbours and relatives unaffected by the devastation for the time being.