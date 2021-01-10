From Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

Finally, the People’s Democratic party (PDP) in Jigawa have conducted their state congress elections after a long battle between the two factions of the party.

The PDP state congress elections may have put to rest the lingering crises between the Sule Lamido led faction and that of Aminu Ibrahim Ringim.

The congress which was held yesterday at the Dutse stadium had earlier suffered series of postponement due to litigation by the Aminu Ibrahim Ringim faction against the later.

The last setback was the securing of a court injunction preventing the Sule Lamido faction from continuing with the party’s local government congress.

However a high court sitting in Dutse presided by Justice Musa Ubale had rescinded its earlier order restricting the Sule Lamido led faction from conducting the local government and state congress elections.

In a fresh court order, Justice Musa Ubale struck out the case and order the faction of the defendents (Lamido) to go ahead and conduct the party congresses.

The court order stated that,” the matter deals with the congress of the 1st defendant to choose or elect it’s leadership in the ward, local government and state levels in Jigawa which is purely an intra-party dispute and thereafter not Justiciable”, it stated.

Meanwhile, elections are being conducted into various executive offices that includes the state PDP chairman Alhaji Babandi Ibrahim Gumel who together with other contestants are congestion in opossed .

As at filing this report only 6 local governments delegates from the 27 local government areas have casted their votes.

Sent from Yahoo Mail on Android