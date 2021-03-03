From Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

The crisis in the Jigawa State People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has intensified with its State Working Committee announcing the immediate expulsion of Malam Aminu Ibrahim Ringim from the party.

The PDP in the state stated in a press conference that it has dismissed its state gubernatorial candidate in the 2015 and 2019 elections from the party over alleged anti-party activities.

Addressing newsmen on Monday after the committee’s meeting at the state secretariat of the party in Dutse, the state chairman of the party Alhaji Babandi Ibrahim Gumel declared that the decision was arrived at after recommendations were made by a disciplinary committee set up to investigate the allegations levied against Ringim.

He stated that earlier the Ringim ward where Malam Ringim hails from had suspended him which was also communicated to the state chapter, while the party instituted a disciplinary panel to investigate and made recommendations to the party.

He said due process of the party’s constitution was followed before Ringim was dismissed from the party by the state working committee.

The two-times gubernatorial candidate of the PDP has said the expulsion was done in nullity, insisting that the decision cannot hold water as the party lacks the merit to take such a decision.

Malam Ringim said the executives of the party were illegally constituted and lacks the merit to invite or take a decisive position against any member of the party.

‘Everyone is living witness that no elections were held at the said respective offices which was the reason for not honouring their invitation,’ he declared.

‘I will not give credence to a group that formed a coalition and called themselves as PDP executives. I have made my stance clear, I will not recognise the illegally constituted executive until the right thing is done by our party.’