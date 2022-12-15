From Fred Itua, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Jigawa State, Mustapha Sule Lamido, said if elected, he will do everything possible to improve on the living standard of the people of Jigawa state.

He reiterated his commitment to creating more jobs for the youths, as well as massive support for small and medium business enterprises in Jigawa State

He said this when he kick-started his governorship campaign at the Jigawa North East Senatorial zone, with a resolve to work as a united front to win at all levels of the election.

The Jigawa North East Senatorial district is the zone of the Jigawa State Deputy Governor and APC Gubernatorial candidate Umar Namadi.

According to Lamido, the PDP remains the only party that has the credentials to tackling the issues of Insecurity, economy and National unity.

The rally brought together party leaders including former Jigawa state Governor Saminu Ibrahim Turaki who presented candidates for various elective positions from the zone to the electorate.

The former governor said the energy that greeted their campaign rally was electrifying adding that the crowd has agreed that the ruling APC has failed.

He said the people have voiced their dissatisfaction with the current state of the Nation and declared their intentions to vote for the PDP at all levels.

He said the rally in Birninwa local government area was a huge success.

“It is truly overwhelming to witness the unity and passion of the Electorate to show their support for our Presidential Candidate Atiku Abubakar and myself and all other contestants for all elective positions under the PDP,” he said.

He urged them to vote for PDP from the top to the bottom.

According to him, the people through their passion, energy and determination, have shown that power truly belongs to them.