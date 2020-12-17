From Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Sule Lamido faction has yesterday (Thursday)conducted congresses in the entire 27 local government council’s ahead of the scheduled state Congress which will hold on Sunday.

However, another faction of the party led by it’s gubernatorial candidate in 2015 and 2019 elections Mallam Aminu Ibrahim Ringim had secured a Jigawa high court injunction invalidating the Congress.

The injunction which was secured under suit no: jdu/41/2020 at the Jigawa high court ordered that an interim injunction restraining the defendants/respondents, their agents, privies or any other persons acting for and or on behalf of the defendants/respondents from conducting local government and state Congress as purportedly scheduled in the 1st defendants letter dated 14th December 2020.

The order which was issued by Justice Musa Ubale who is the new year recess judge directed that the motion on notice is scheduled for 29th January 2021.

Earlier, the Sule Lamido faction of the PDP had conducted local government Congress across the state despite the pending crises on the matter which made the party to suspend all the congresses in the state.