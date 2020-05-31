Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

The Jigawa police command has revealed the arrest of eleven men in Dutse for raping a 12 year old, Farshina Ibrahim.

The command in a statement signed by the PPRO S.P Abdul Jinjiri issued to Daily Sun yesterday stated that the arrest was possible when one of the alleged rapists was caught in an uncompleted building after luring the girl for the act.

The police had revealed that a case of rape which was being investigated at the state CID in Dutse after a complaint was received that one 57 year old Alhaji Zuwai of Ma’ai village, in Dutse was seen at Limawa market trying to lure one 12 year old Farshina Ibrahim of the same addres with the intent to have intercourse with her.

The statement declared that it was in the course of interrogation that the girl opened up and mentioned eleven persons who have intercourse with her severally at different times and in different occasions.

To this end, the Police went after and arrested the listed alleged suspects revealing however that, most of the suspects have made confessional statements that indicted them of the heinous crime.

According to the police the alleged rapists were aprehended after the victim had told the officers that she had over some time been subjected to sexual intercourse against her will where she mentioned the alleged culprits.