The Jigawa State Police Command has arrested 15 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers, and fraudsters, recovering stolen vehicles and arms abandoned at the scenes of crime. The Commissioner of Police, Mr Usman Sule Gomna, said: “Operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), arrested four notorious armed robbers in Gweram Local Government Area. The people of the area are sleeping with two eyes closed now.

“Police detectives foiled the kidnap of a 20-year-old Fatima in Yellemau, Kaugama LG. Police engaged the kidnappers in gun duel. Police overpowered the kidnappers and forced them to abandon the victim, three motorcycles, 96 rounds of Ak47 rifle ammunition, two caps, two wrappers and one praying mat.

“A police team in Kanya Babba sighted a suspected stolen vehicle and interpreted. The arrested three occupants were found in the stolen vehicle Peugeot saloon 406. It was stolen from Kano State.

“The three suspects are Mohamned, Abdulmalik both of Hadejia LG and Gambo. They confessed to have been sent to dispose the stolen car in Jigwa State. They are under investigation.

“In Maigatari Police Division, a complaint was lodge that a fake N1000 note was used in buying oranges. The police trailed and arrested one Ahmadu of Daukargo village, Niger Republic, when they conducted a search in his house. Additional fake N12,000 notes were found on him. The suspect confessed to be buying the fake naira notes from one Abu of Gumel town. He is under investigation.

“Police in Jahun Division arrested a robbery suspect, Gero of Birgimawa village, Dutse LGA. He was using motorcycle to rob his victims in Sukul-Ufi village, Jahun LGA. The other suspect, Hussaini, is at large.

“In Galiki Division, police had an encounter with the bandits, giving them a hot and chase. They recovered arms from them. We have been constantly raiding Kudu area in Kazaure LGA. Two suspected armed robbers were forced to relocate out of the state.”