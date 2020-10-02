The Commissioner of Police, Jigawa State, Mr. Usman Sule Gomna, said the command arrested 15 suspected armed robbers, cattle rustlers and murderers, recovering arms from the bandits’ hideout: “I have sent strong signal to the bandits to relocate from the state. It will be too hot for them we will deal with them accordingly.

“The command has mapped out strategies with SARS operatives and operatives of Operation Puff Adder to flush out the bandits who are terrorising the citizens. We will not take any chance. I have redeployed detectives to all the flash points especially villages to secure their lives and properties.

“Also, SARS operatives and those of Operation Puff Adder arrested bandits in different locations. We recovered some weapons from them and charged the suspects to court.

“We have adopted the IGP Mohammed Adamu’s vision and mission to imbibe community policing and professionalism. We have adopted community policing and we informed stakeholders and community leaders to imbibe community policing to work together to flush out bandits from the state.

“We need the co-operation of stakeholders and community leaders to always give us information which will assist us to fight the criminals.

“I have warned officers and junior ranks of the command to shun corruption. They should not extort members of the public. Rather, they should build good relationship with them through community policing. Any operative caught will be dealt with according to the Police Act.

“There should also be good relationship between vigilance groups and the police to flush the bandits. I have warned vigilance groups not to take law into their hands. They should arrest the bandits and immediately hand them over to the police for proper investigation after which they will be charged to court.”