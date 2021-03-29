From Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

The Jigawa State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has arrested a 40-year-old man, Ayuba Ibrahim of Sabon Layi quarters, Gumel, for the alleged killing of his one-and-a-half-year-old infant, Yusuf Ayuba.

Police spokesman Zubair Amin said in a statement on Monday that the crime was reported to the police by one Yunusa Muhammed of Dantanoma quarters.

The police, in a statement made available to Daily Sun, indicated that the body of the dead infant was later retrieved while the baby’s father was immediately arrested for culpable homicide.

The statement explained that about a month ago, 40-year-old Ayuba Ibrahim, who is the father of the dead infant, had deceitfully collected him from its mother on the pretence that he will take him to his sister in Kano.

The father was later accused of killing his child when he later informed the mother that the baby died while on his way to Kano and has been buried.

The suspect was arrested and investigation revealed that the said child was born out of wedlock and that the father collected the child from the mother, killed and kept him in a bag and hid the dead body in a gutter along Maigatari road.

The police was able to locate and remove the decomposed dead body, which was hidden by the father for over three weeks. The body was taken for medical examination and later released to the relatives for proper burial.