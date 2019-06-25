Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

The Jigawa State command of the Nigeria Police has paraded a notorious armed robber Muhammed Bello, 25, popularly known as ‘Governor.’.

The Commissioner of Police in the state Mr. Bala Zama Senchi, told journalists in his office that the suspected armed robber had been on the wanted list of the police for a long time.

Mr. Senchi said the armed robber was arrested after conniving with one Shanono Ya’u who robbed one Dan Azumi Yusuf of Madobi‎ at his residence.

He said the suspect confessed to having actively participated in other ‎robberies, snatching of motorcycles and disposing same to willing buyers.

The commissioner also commented on the effort of the state in controlling the possible breakdown of law by some Fulani men that threatened to impose sanctions on some popular markets in the state capital.

He said their grievances arose after they were barred from grazing their cattle at a government forest reserve in the area.

The commissioner said the dispute was brought under control after Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar met the Fulani people and other stakeholders and formed a committee under the chairmanship of the Emir of Dutse, Alhaji Nuhu Muhammed Sunusi.