From Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

The Jigawa state government has received the first trench of 68, 520 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Government House in Dutse.

The Governor Alhaji Muhammed Badaru Abubakar and his deputy Mallam Umar Namadi were also administered with the vaccine by the governor’s personal physician by 1 pm.

The Jigawa state Government has received 68,520 doses of Covid-19 vaccine to be administered to 35,000 people in the state.

Speaking after the vaccination, Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar said the Covid-19 vaccine is free and safe.

He explained that the vaccine will be distributed across the 287 primary Health care centres across the state.

“We are going to distribute the vaccine to all the primary Health cares centres in 287 wards that was already been provided with steady power supply”

Badaru said the Covid-19 vaccine will be administered to Frontline healthcare staffs, religious leaders, traditional rulers and security personnel to install confidence among Jigawa citizens.