Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

Jigawa State Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar has announced the index case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state – an individual in Kazaure town, the headquarters of Kazaure local government area.

Addressing reporters Sunday night in Dutse, Governor Badaru said the case in Kazaure was the index COVID-19 incident in the state, apart from the one discovered in Kano who returned to Jigawa last week.

The governor stressed that the entire Kazaure local government would be locked down from 12 midnight, while the contacts of the patient will be thoroughly traced.

Badaru said the patient was moved to the isolation centre in Dutse, the state capital, and all contacts that will be traced would be isolated pending the outcome of their test results that would be carried out.

“On April 19, Jigawa State reached a grim milestone in its fight against the dreaded COVID-19 disease, as one of the samples taken from Kazaure LGA returned positive,” the governor announced to the media.

“In order to curb the spread of the infection in the state, Kazaure LGA will be locked down for a period of seven days from 12 midnight of April 20th, 2020.”

He said all security agencies in the state will work with CSOs, vigilantes and Hisbah to enforce the lockdown.

The governor said residents are advised “to stay at home, pending the time all contacts are traced, samples taken and results known for the suspected individuals.”

He explained that “my dear citizens of Jigawa State, as you can see, the time has come to enforce additional measures that will ensure the safety of people of the state.”

“The Task Force Committee is consulting and we will soon announce additional measures to curb the spread of disease in Jigawa State.

“At this juncture, I will urge all of you to intensify prayers and ensure that you keep your eyes and ears open and report all suspected case to the authorities,” the governor urged.

According to him, as part of palliatives, the government would distribute grains, including food items donated by well-meaning citizens, to residents in order to cushion the effect of the lockdown.