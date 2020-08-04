Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

Governor Mohammed Badaru of Jigawa, yesterday, announced the immediate reopening of 40 schools in the state even as he directed all categories of civil servants to return to work from August 4.

The governor, who made this known at a press briefing in Dutse, also directed the ministries of Health and Education to come up with time schedules for running school programmes under strict compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols.

The recalling of all workers comes few weeks after officers from level 12 and above had been ordered to resume work.

The government had initially directed workers to work from home for two weeks from March 24. Badaru said the decision to recall all workers back to their duty posts was sequel to the progress recorded in terms of compliance with COVID-19 preventive measures after recalling those in the category of level 12 and above few weeks ago.

According to him, government will adopt the same strategy across the workforce in all the ministries and departments in order to ensure total compliance with COVID-19 preventive measures.

He, however, said that the 40 schools to reopen would be selected from primary, junior, senior and private secondary schools from the three senatorial zones of the state.

The governor assured parents and guardians that other schools would also be reopened gradually if there were some improvements in terms of compliance with COVID-19 preventive measures in the selected 40 schools.

Badaru also announced that the state had no single COVID-19 patient, adding that the only remaining suspected patient had been discharged after being tested and confirmed negative.