Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

No fewer than 680 repatriated Almajirai have been screened by the Jigawa State government with the assistance of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Kano and Gombe states last week returned about 700 Almajirai studying within their states.

Chairman of State Taskforce committee on COVID-19 who is also the Commissioner of Health, Dr. Abba Zakar Umar, told journalists that the government had engaged the services of a private laboratory recommended by the NCDC to ascertain the health status of the Almajirai before releasing them into the public.

According to the commissioner the result of the samples would be out in two to three days. He said areas under lockdown included Gujungu in Taura; Rigar Dandi in Auyakayi ward of Auyo; Makeran Kirnande of Zareku ward in Miga, Birnin Kudu, Dutse and Gumel local governments.