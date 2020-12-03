From Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

The Jigawa State Government says that it has already secured 11 mining licenses from the Federal Ministry of Steel and Mines for interested investors to harness in the State.

Speaking in Dutse at the stakeholders consultantation with federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) organised by the Jigawa State investment Promotion Agency (InvestJigawa), the Deputy Governor, Mallam Namadi Umar, said the State Government is ready to lend support to any interested investor willing to carry out mining business in the State.

Umar said that the mining business is capital intensive and as such government alone cannot handle it without the partnerships with investors.

The Deputy Governor, who is also the Chairman of InvestJigawa, explained that the Badaru Abubakar adminstration is investment-oriented, citing the business background of the Governor. ‘His giant strides of making the State a business hub is a thing of pride and commendable,’ Umar stated.

According to him, InvestJigawa has to give plenty of concessions to investors coming to invest in the State, soliciting the support of MDAs to achieve the targetted goals. ‘There must be a collaborative effort with all the involved MDAs for us to achieve the desired objectives,’ he stressed.

Speaking earlier, InvestJigawa Director General Furera Isma Jumare explained that the organisation intends to embark on an intensive investment promotion drive in the coming years for both foreign and domestic investment in the area of processing and manufacturing for export.

The DG said investors have a good chance to invest in the State, saying it is friendly for investors due to its peaceful environment and stability, with a low risk of insurgency, banditry and other violent crimes.