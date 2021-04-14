From Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

Senator representing Jigawa North-West Dr Abdullahi Danladi Sankara has donated the sum of N36 million as a Ramadan gift to individuals and organisations in the 12 local government areas of his constituency.

The largesse is coming on the heels of the Ramadan fasting being observed by Muslims around the world.

Senator Sankara, who gave the donation on Wednesday, appealed to his constituents to use the Ramadan period to pray for the prosperity of the state and country and for youths not to fall into vices.

His gesture, the senator said, is part of the annual support he renders to his supporters and well-wishers to ease the hardship of daily activities during the holy month of Ramadan.

The N36 milliion naira is expected to be shared among Babura, Garki, Gagarawa, Gumel, Gwiwa, Kazaure, Maigatari, Ringim, Roni, Sule Tankarkar, Taura and Yankwashi Local Government Areas.

Senator Sankara said each council area was given the sum of N3 million naira of which the executives will share N1.5 million amongst themselves while other members will share the remaining balance of N1.5 million.