From Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

Jigawa state traditional leaders promise maximum support to achieve the Zero Hepatitis disease project in the state.

The Emirs of Ringim, Hadejia, Dutse, Gumel and Kazaure had in their separate meetings assured of their commitment to support the fight that would end the disease in their localities when they met with the Hepatitis Zero team in the north west region at the palaces .

On his part, the Emir of Ringim Alhaji Sayyadi Mahmud Ringim had promised the team of his collaboration to end the scourge as soon as possible.

According to the Emir, supporting this cause is not only supporting humanity but doing what Allah Has ordered us to do in preserving human lives and their diginity.

According to the emir of Hadejia, Alhaji Abdulqadir Abubakar Maje who was represented by the Sa’in Hadejia said , “the traditional leaders in in this state were given all support and contributions in routine immunazation and many other health programme in the state and county at large”.

The emir of Hadejia Alhaji Dr Adamu Abubakar Maje express his excitement and bless the members for coming up with this initiative. He said “Only Allah can reward you, you are more than trying and you have our blessings” he also reinstated the use of media board and film show to enlighten the public more.

Speaking earlier the team leader and commissioner for hepatitis Zero in the north west region, Hajiya Hauwa Abbas said they were in the emir’s palace to seek for the emirs and all traditional leaders support to enlighten and encourage parents and mothers to ensure they get tested and vaccinate their new born babies at 8 weeks and 12 weeks after birth respectively.