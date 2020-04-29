Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

Jigawa State Government has turned away seven Almajiris out of the 76 deployed by Gombe government to the state.

The rejection was announced yesterday by the Secretary of the Jigawa Task Force Committee, Dr Salisu Mu’azu shortly after screening of the returned 76 Almajiris from Gombe State at the NYSC orientation camp Dutse.

Mu’azu, who is also the Permanent Secretary Jigawa State Ministry of Health, explained that after screening the 76 Almajiris, it was discovered that seven of them were not Jigawa State indigenes and therefore we have to turn them back to the Gombe State leader of the delegation.

He said the remaining 69 Almajiris would be contained into isolation for 14 weeks before taking them to their various local governments.

The isolation of 69 Almajiris for 14 days is part of the state government’s effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the state.