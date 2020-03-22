Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

Crisis is currently threatening the peaceful co-existence of members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Jigawa State over the just conducted ward congresses of the party across the state.

Trouble started when a faction belonging to Mallam Aminu Ibrahim Ringim, the governorship candidate of the party since 2017 petitioned the national secretariat of the party against the leader of the party Alhaji Sule Lamido, over what it claim ‘deliberate attempt to sabotage the PDP in the state’.

Mallam Aminu Ibrahim Ringim who is a former chief of staff‎ to the former Governor Alhaji Sule Lamido was said to have secured nomination forms for all the contestable positions worth N57 million from the national secretariat of the PDP.

The event which did not go down well with the other faction under the party’s state chairman Alhaji Salisu Mahmuda who also claimed to have conducted it’s parallel ward congress election across the state.

The state PDP chairman Alhaji Salisu Mahmouda who explained that the ward congress is going on across the 287 political wards in the state was challenged by some party men believed to be loyal to Aminu Ibrahim Ringim.

Salisu Mamuda claimed that the other faction was disrespectful to the party because it had lost out from the support it had been enjoying from the party leader Alhaji Sule Lamido.

In another interview with the press, the deputy zonal chairman of the PDP Alhaji Aminu Jahun said: “Aminu Ibrahim Ringim ought to have covered his face in shame for biting the hands that fed him.”

Alhaji Aminu Jahun explained that, “there is so far no member of the PDP in the state that enjoyed so much privilege and support of the party than Mallam Aminu Ringim.”

He said Aminu Ringim ought to have supported the party having being one of the major beneficiaries of being the former governors chief of staff for eight years that was given the opportunity to be the party’s standard flag bearer in 2015 and 20‎19 which he woefully failed.

On their part, supporters of Mallam Aminu Ibrahim Ringim claimed that the present political leadership in the state ‎was trying to dominate the political affairs of the PDP by refusing to allow other followers to have a say in the system.

Mallam Yahuza Gabari a former state publicity secretary of the party told journalists that they would not fold their arms to allow the former party leader continue to ruin the party in the state.

Gabari said even the just conducted ward congress in the state was a testimony that people had lost hope in the present exco of the party who literally had shown the incapacity to steer the affairs of the party without the complete input of Alhaji Sule Lamido.