Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

The President of the Jigawa State chapter of the Youth Coalition for Development in Nigeria, Aminu Aminu, has commended Jigawa State Governor Muhammed Badaru Abubakar for the youth-orientation of his administration.

‘Given the number of young able-bodied persons appointed to man sensitive positions to give aggressive impetus to the development of the state.’ he said.

Aminu, who stated this during a press conference held in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital, said: ‘Badaru has appointed young, energetic and vibrant as advisers and many others across Ministries, Departments and Agencies which led to unprecedented achievements, cutting across all human endeavours.

‘Governor Badaru has emulated President Muhammad Buhari by way of providing the Youth with a level playground to bring their expertise to bear in the development of the State.’

He urged young people placed in strategic development positions to work hard and justify the confidence reposed in them by the government and the people of Jigawa State.