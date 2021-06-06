From Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) in Jigawa have advocated for a more United Nigeria that is devoid of hatred and divisions.

The youths Corp members who made the appeal in various placard inscriptions they displayed yesterday at a unity parade around the General Yakubu Gowon NYSC camp in Dilutse.

The placards which depicts the unity of Nigeria is also coming at a time when tensions are high within the various ethnic and religious groups in the country.

Some of the placards displayed by the Corp members read, “shun acts that divide us”, ” Nation building is our mandate, we must thrive to keep Nigeria great”, ” even the weak gets stronger when United” and ” though tribe and tongue may differ in brotherhood we stand” and so on.