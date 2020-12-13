From Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

Several youths in Jigawa were given sensitisation training by CHY Mall E-commerce Company, also known as Century Heng Yue Group Limited, on how to explore reliable online business spaces for job opportunities.

CHY Mall E-commerce Company coordinator in charge of North East Aisha J Panguru said that they were in Jigawa to create awareness on the activities of the company due to the massive benefits attached to it.

She said it is a fact that government alone cannot provide employment to all citizens of the country, hence the need to encourage people to become self-seeking entrepreneurs through reliable business opportunities within the cyberspace.

Panguru, who said the CHY Mall E-commerce is a registered company which specialises in online business, also urged the people of the State to register with the company and own an online shop for them to earn profit within a short period of time.

The North-East coordinator further disclosed that the programme which started one year ago will last for the next nine years, until 2029.

Jigawa Coordinator of the company Engineer Isma’il Muhammad Gumel, who testified that he was one of the beneficiaries of the E-business, urged people to register with the company and earn more profit.

CHY Mall E-commerce is an online market that allows you to own an online shop and start your business.