Inspired by the success of his debut song, new act, Jude Emeka Okafor, otherwise known as Jiggyboy, is confident he will one day feature some of his childhood idols in a record. The artiste is basking in the success of his debut song, Vibes, which hit the one million streams milestone on international music streaming site, Audiomack.

Jiggyboy’s latest feat excludes data from other streaming platforms with equally impressive numbers.

The 22-year-singer is confident he can make a big splash in the fast-growing Nigerian pop music culture, which is now recognized across the world.

Jiggyboy said, “Locally, I admire Burnaboy a lot and I would like to work with him God knows that will happen soon.”

I like Runtown too. On the international stage, I like NSG, Polo G, Justin Bieber Lil Durk and Roody Rich.

I must definitely work with them sometime in the nearest feature. I will still like to work with Lil Wayne because he made my childhood memorable. He was one of those I looked up to while growing up.”

He continued, “I already set a standard for myself as an artiste and I saw myself as an international artiste right from time when nobody even knew me. I still believe I am of international quality and I will never stop working hard on making sure I give my fans and myself internationally acceptable music. Personally, I connect deeply with these legends through their music and it makes me feel like we are on the same page.”