Gyang Bere, Jos and Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Chairman, Northern Christian Association (CAN) in Northern Nigeria, Rev. Yakubu Pam, has accused Jihadist groups operating in the North-East of plotting to set the region on fire with the recent attacks, kidnapping and killings of Christians.

In a statement in Jos yesterday, he lamented the recent beheading of Rev Lawan Andimi, CAN chairman of Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa state by terrorist groups.

Pam said the current abduction of Christians by the Jihadists in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states, if not quickly checked would send wrong signal to the rest of the Christian faithful in other geopolitical zones of the North West and North Central zones.

According to him, inter-religious leaders in the North have worked so hard to bring the two main religion, Christianity and Islam adherents, to work closely with one another for the peace of the Northern states in recent years.

He regretted that all the gains made were now being eroded with the recent development of upsurge of Jihadists.

Rev Pam called on the Buhari administration to redouble its efforts in the management of the current situation in the North to avoid outbreak of religious crisis in the region, which he said would not be of any benefit to anyone.

The Northern CAN leader added that the recent video that emerged from ISIS affiliated terror group and the horrific footage released by ISIS News Agency showing a child of about eight-year- old carrying out the execution of a Christian in an unidentified outdoor area of Borno was frightening .

He called on Christians in the North to be vigilant and watchful as directed by the Lord Jesus Christ over the current happenings around their environment and report same quickly to security agencies located within their homes and environment for prompt security action to save lives of innocent Christians doing their legitimate business in the region.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), has condemned the spate of attacks on Christians, especially the killing of Andimi as barbaric, provocative and a flagship example of man inhumanity to man.

It said the latest action of the insurgents was capable of making the country ungovernable and also incite Christians against Muslims.

However, NSCIA spokesman, Aselemi Ibrahim, in a statement in Abuja, cautioned CAN against unguarded comments and statements, so as not to play into the antics of the enemy.

“We should think through and be sure that our comments are in the interest of national peace, security and cohesion. We want to state unequivocally that we are committed to a united Nigeria, where everyone is protected and free to practice his/her religion without any encumbrances.”

The NSCIA called on Federal Government and the security apparatus to be alive to their constitutional responsibilities of protection of lives and properties.