From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has declared three days of fasting and intense prayers following an anonymous letter threatening to attack Asaba and Agbor.

The anonymous letter titled ‘Fulani Jihadist Warning: An Open Message of 2 Paragraphs to Delta State’ had issued a 3-day ultimatum on the governor to withdraw his support, failing which there would be attacks of high magnitude on Asaba and Agbor.

The said letter was pasted in various locations in Asaba and Agbor on Sunday June 13, 2021.

In a letter addressed to heads of blocs, CAN officers, local government CAN coordinators and all pastors and bishop, the state leadership of CAN directed all churches to begin a three-day spiritual exercise from Sunday June 20 to ward off any planned attack.

The dates June 16 and signed by the state CAN chairman, Senior Apostle Sylvanus Okorote directed church leaders to print a copy of the said threat letter and lay it on their altars before God while prayers are being conducted Sunday and Monday.

While the prayers on Sunday would hold during services at the local churches, that of Monday would hold at 5.pm in the local churches, according to the letter.

The letter added that the programme for Tuesday would hold at 4.pm at a public place in every local government headquarter.

Okorote urged all pastors and worshipers to attend the Tuesday gathering, and hand over the threat letter which they lay for two nights in their altar to the local government CAN coordinator who would with fathers of faith say the final prayer for Christains’ victory over the plot.

He state that the prayer points for the three days prayer and fasting should be drawn from 2 Kings chapter 19.

“Recall that when Hezekiah, King of Judah received such letter from Assyrian King, Sennacherib, Hezekiah took the letter to the temple in Jerusalem and laid it before God (2 Kings 19:14-15).

“The State CAN under the inspiration and guidance of the Holy Spirit requests all churches and Christains in Delta State to commence a 3-day fasting and prayer for God’s intervention,” he stated.

The CAN chairman appealed to all pastors and heads of churches to cooperate with the local government CAN coordinators, and mobilize their members to seriously participate in the three days prayer for God to intervene and avert any looming disaster.