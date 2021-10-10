One of the factors that worsens as well as brought about the absence of governance not being felt by the people is the absence of committed and resilient public servants in the right places.

In this country, especially within the federal and state public service, there abound many public servants, who have tremendously put their very best and uplift the place of their primary responsibility.

One of such individuals is Alhaji Abubakar Bobboi Jijiwa, the present Commissioner of Public Compliant Commission in charge of Adamawa State.

Before his present appointment, he was the former Director General of the Voice of Nigeria for eight consecutive years. And he rose through the ranks to become the Director General which culminated in his retirement.

During his stewardship at VON, he uplifted the organisation to be a force to reckon with in the field of broadcast journalism practice in Nigeria. When he took over the mantle of leadership in the Voice of Nigeria, he declared the normal rhetoric associated with the former chief executives that there would be zero tolerance for corruption during his tenure. And throughout his tenure, he did not condone any act of corruption in the VON.

This was also what he did while serving as the Commissioner of Finance in Adamawa State during the military era. He was credited with laying a solid good record keeping of the finances of the state.

He admitted to serve as the Commissioner of Public Compliant Commission in Adamawa State in order to serve his people and not for any personal gain. As such, he solicited the support of the staff as they are the greatest assets of any organisation. Alhaji Jijiwa always chose hope and engagement over fear and anomie. He was a modest intellectual and very accomplished in various spheres of life. He lived his prime as well as senior life embracing, hoping and working towards an inclusive Nigeria.

That was why on his assumption of duty, he embarked on visiting the media houses for cordial relationship to exist between the Public Compliant Commission and the media. And also for the media to propagate the gospel of what is the essence of the Compliant Commission and how the public can utilize the Commission if the need arises.

He comes to the reality of the enormous challenges facing the Commission in the state. This is critical and crucial as the people staked their lives all these years without patronizing the Commission in order to get justice in their compliants.

The Commissioner is quite resolute in justifying the appointment by handling the compliant of the people with all the seriousness it deserves. He already has the required tutelage and technical know how of public service. As such, he is leaving no stone unturned within the next four years tenure at the commission.

His likes are the ones wanted in the public service so as to move the country forward.

The Public Compliant Commission is the ombudsman of the general public and those within the public service in trying to mend the wrong as well as serve as the gateway in solving the problems, that may occur.

This is what Alhaji Jijiwa wants the people to know and that was the main reason he embarked on tour of the media houses in Adamawa State to partner with them on the onerous task of solidifying a common ground in having a cordial relationship to exist.

• Usman Santuraki, writes from Jimeta-Yola

