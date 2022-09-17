From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A 47-year-old Chinese national resident in Kano State, Geng Quarnung, has confessed to the murder of his former Nigerian lover, Ummukulsum Buhari, explaining that he killed her after she failed to marry him as promised.

Spokesman of the Kano State Police Command SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, who confirmed the tragic incident, to reporters, said that the case had been transferred to the Bompai Police headquarters in the state.

The police said that they were alerted of the incident by the mother of the deceased, adding that the deceased was confirmed dead soon after the attack.

Sources said that suspect Friday night had scaled the fence of the home of the deceased at Kabuga Quarters, in Gwale Local Government Area of state, stabbing her multiple times before help came.

The deceased, a graduate of the a Ugandan university and a National Youth Service Corps member in Sokoto State, had reportedly dated the suspect before breaking up with him to get married to another man.

The deceased was buried Saturday morning in Kano city as news of her murder continued to provoke outrage across the state capital.