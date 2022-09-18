From Desmond Mgboh, kano

A 47-year-old Chinese national Geng Quarnung resident in Kano, Kano State, has confessed to killing of his former Nigerian sweet heart, Ummukulsum

Buhari, saying he took her life after she failed to marry him as promised.

Spokesman of the Kano State Police Command, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa who confirmed the tragic incident to journalists, explained that the case had

been transferred to the Bompai police headquarters in the state.

The police said that they were alerted to the tragic incident by the mother of the deceased, adding that the victim was confirmed dead soon after the attack.

Sources said that suspect, on Friday night, scaled through the fence of

the deceased’s home at Kabuga Quarters, in Gwale Local Government Area of state, stabbing her severally before help could come.

It was gathered that the deceased, who is a graduate of the a Ugandan university and on a one-year national youth service corps programme in Sokoto State, had dated the suspect way back, before breaking up with him to get married to another man.

The deceased was buried on Saturday morning in Kano even as the news of her tragic passage continued to provoke anger and pains across the city.