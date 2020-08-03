Tony John, Port Harcourt

A middle-aged man has committed suicide in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, for being jilted by his lover girl.

The tragedy occurred at the weekend in Omuokiri village in Aluu community, Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state.

Daily Sun gathered that the deceased, who was popularly identified as Tailor, from Logo State, committed the suicide on Saturday, about 10pm.

According to sources within the vicinity, where the incident occurred, Tailor’s girlfriend (name withheld) told him that fateful day that they should end the relationship for an undisclosed reason.

One of Tailor’s neighbours who gave his name as Mike Chili, disclosed that the lover girl visited the young man that day, but decided to quit the relationship because of some undisclosed reasons.

Chuku narrated that neighbours had intervened to resolve the matter, but the lady refused and moved out of the room with her belongings.

He said: “The incident happened last night. The young man was with his girl friend in the room and they had a problem.

“The lady said she was no longer interested in the relationship. She packed her things and left the house. It was later that one of our neighbours found out that Tailor had hung himself.

“As I speak to you now, there is trouble in the compound, because the people of Aluu said it is a taboo in their area. They have locked the gate and asked everybody to pack out till traditional cleaning is done in the compound.”