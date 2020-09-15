Paul Osuyi, Asaba
A middle-aged man simply identified as Efe as being found dead in his two bedroom flat apartment at Okuokoko town, Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State.
His lifeless body was found after 24 hours when he was last seen entering his apartment, in what locals suspected to be a case of suicide.
He was said to attempted to take his own about a month ago, after his girlfriend purportedly dumped him, but was fortunately rescued by friends.
Efe was revived on his first suicide attempt after consuming some dangerous substances.
In the latest attempt to claimed his life, containers of unknown substances were alleged found near his corpse at the apartment.
“This is something that has happened before. He was rushed to the hospital once, before it reoccurred. Right now, nobody knows what happened. He was just found dead in his house.
“That last month, the girlfriend said she didn’t want the relationship anymore and he drank something and passed out. But fortunately, he was rushed to the hospital and he survived it.
“Every finger is pointing at the girl that it was probably because of love and all that. He was living fine, he had a well paying job. This unfortunate occurrence, I don’t really understand,” a friend of the deceased volunteered.
