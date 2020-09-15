Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A middle-aged man simply identified as Efe as being found dead in his two bedroom flat apartment at Okuokoko town, Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State.

His lifeless body was found after 24 hours when he was last seen entering his apartment, in what locals suspected to be a case of suicide.

He was said to attempted to take his own about a month ago, after his girlfriend purportedly dumped him, but was fortunately rescued by friends.

Efe was revived on his first suicide attempt after consuming some dangerous substances.

In the latest attempt to claimed his life, containers of unknown substances were alleged found near his corpse at the apartment.

“This is something that has happened before. He was rushed to the hospital once, before it reoccurred. Right now, nobody knows what happened. He was just found dead in his house.