David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

A 20-year old girl has allegedly attempted suicide over disappointment by her lover boy, simply identified as Chinedu in Awada, near Onitsha, Anambra state.

The victim, whose name was given as Oluchi Akabilo, a native of Obosi, allegedly drank a liquid substance suspected to be insect killer in a bid to take her own life following abandonment by her boyfriend.

It was gathered that the suspect, after impregnating her victim, had given her the sum of N10,000 to abort the pregnancy.

Family sources said she was compelled to drink the poisonous substance which she bought with the money for the abortion after discovering the suspect was married.

Confirming the incident, Police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed said efforts were on to apprehend the fleeing boyfriend.

He said: “On the 19/3/2020 at about 4pm, there was a report at Awada police station that a young girl later identified as one Oluchi Akabilo ‘f’ aged 20years of Azia Street, Ngbuka-Obosi allegedly drank a liquid substance suspected to be insecticide in a bid to take her own life.

“The young girl allegedly got pregnant in a relationship with one Chinedu ‘m’ surname yet unknown who unknown to her is married with children. She became devastated upon the discovery of the marital status of her boyfriend.

“To make matters worse, she was jilted and abandoned by the same man. Victim decided to buy a poison to kill herself with part of the N10,000 allegedly given to her by the boyfriend to abort the pregnancy. She was rushed to the Hospital in Onitsha by the Police for medical attention and doctors are making frantic efforts to save her life.”

Mohammed added that investigation had commenced to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident.