Top celebrities and influencers including Jim Iyke, Ini Edo, Uti Nwachukwu, Charles Okocha, Melvin Oduah, Victor AD and Teddy A have emerged as brand ambassadors of premium alcoholic herbal drink, Adonko Bitters.

They were unveiled during the official signing ceremony held at The Oriental Hotel, Lekki, Lagos on Thursday February 13.

Speaking at the event hosted by Ghanaian actress and TV/radio host, Selly Gelly, Head of International Marketing, Adonko Bitters Limited, Vincent Opare, said the move was to maintain the link with Adonko Bitters’ key target audience, and as the leader in the herbal beverages industry, it’s also to create a flawless visibility for the product across board.

“The choice of the ambassadors is a bid to create a consistent connection between the customer and the brand. They have proven over the years to have a distinct relationship with different categories of the target audience. To this end, they will individually represent the brand at different levels and maintain excellent relationships with key audiences. This will further create more presence for the brand amongst key consumers in the market,” he said.

On the choice of the superstars as brand ambassadors, a vividly excited Opare explained that they were chosen because they’ve been able to put passion into their careers and have achieved excellent results in their different fields of endeavour.

“We are very excited to reach out to our core target audience through these amazing talents. It is a partnership that will be impactful, seeing that they have had excellent results in their different fields and the passion they put in their careers. One of the things we stand for as a brand is to create a bond with our customers and this I believe is one of the ways to do that. Adonko Bitters is well taken in the Nigerian market and I believe with these new development, we are on the right track to creating amazing experiences with our partners and consumers,” he stated.

Aside Opare, others representing Adonko Bitters Limited at the event were Mr. Enest Gyamfi, Head of Sales and Ernest Brobbey, Country Manager Nigeria, Adonko Bitters.

With its unique blend of herbal mixtures and alcohol, Adonko Bitters has been a major player in the herbal beverages sector. Having created a huge impact in Ghana before launching in Nigeria, Adonko Bitters has consistently created an experience that puts utmost satisfaction on the consumers’ faces.

Adonko Bitters is available in Nigeria, Togo, Benin, Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, Liberia, Sierra Leone, South Africa, and has been certified in Germany. The variants, Adonko Alcoholic Bitters, Adonko Tigernut and Ginger Spirit drink, Adonko 123 Alcoholic Bitters, and Adonko Prekese Alcoholic Bitters are also available in Nigeria, and distributed exclusively by Ekulo International Company.