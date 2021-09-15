From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) came out in large numbers Monday to show support for ‘Bad Comments’, the production debut of popular Nollywood bad boy Jim Iyke.

The star-studded movie, which was directed by Moses Inwang and executive produced by Iyke, features the best of old and new Nollywood; Jim Iyke, Ini Edo, Patience Ozokwor, Osas Ighodaro, Chiwetalu Agu, Melvin Oduah, Sharon Ooja, Ayo Makun and many more.

The movie, inspired by true-life events, mirrors the life of celebrities and how their careers can be at the mercy of propaganda circulated by social media trolls.

Addressing the media, the movie producer shed some light on the impact the movie would have on the minds of its viewers, with scenes kicking against cyberbullying.

‘Social media has become a major platform used by many to air their views and opinions on people and topics. In doing so, some people take it too far, using the platforms to troll others.

‘It’s kind of culturally cool to project hate on these platforms, abuse each other, demean people’s values and self-esteem. It’s okay to call out people, body shame them, and people think you’re cool. But cyberbullying is wrong and should be addressed,’ Iyke said.

He also disclosed that the movie will next be premiered in Owerri, Port Harcourt, Ibadan and Ghana, Amsterdam, London and Houston.

Moses Inwang, Osas Ighodaro, Nas boy, Amazing Klef, Young John, Josh2Funny, ChuksDGeneral, Ejike Manny (Abuja Now), Peerayce, Jemima (Abuja Food Plug), Dave Uwaka (The Capital Gist), Lisa Otene (O’Locks) were among the celebrities and influencers in attendance at the Abuja Premiere.

