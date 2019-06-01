Simeon Mpamugoh

Author and radical conservative thinker, Dr. Jimanze Ego-Alowes, has called on Nigerian intellectuals and writers to set about their tasks as independent powers. Scholars, he said, must seize the day, and meet politicians at the coalface of history as equals if not superiors.

In his words, “It is not part of a writer’s brief to service or make inputs into the politicians’ job order of nation building. While the politicians’ day job is nation building, the scholar is called to engage eternity, to help build a higher and more fecund humanity.

“Perhaps, it might just happen that some of the scholar’s works are found usable by politicians, engineers and other professionals. But that is not the purpose of scholarship. It is part of its unintended fruits. The scholar’s big theme is to decode the basic forces of nature,” he concluded.

Ego-alowes was speaking during his latest book, The University-Media Complex: As Nigeria’s Foremost Amusement Centre, reading at Quintessence, Park-View Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos. The reading organized by The Committee for Relevant Art, CORA, is designed to draw the larger publics’ attention to the seminal breakthrough in the new book.

The reading attracted a huge crowd of the literati from Lagos and beyond, including Alhaji Abdullazzi Ude, Odia Ofeimun, and the CORA duo of Toyin Akinosho and Jahman Anikulapo.