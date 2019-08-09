Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Governorship Election Tribunal has adjourned to August 15 for the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) to open its defense.

The electoral umpire was supposed to open its defence, yesterday, in a petition filed by the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Emmanuel Jime, against the election of Governor Samuel Ortom.

When the case resumed, INEC’s counsel, Offiong Offiong (SAN) made an oral application for adjournment, citing logistical reasons adding that INEC will also open and close its defense on that same day.

“My Lords, the matter was fixed for the 1st Respondent (INEC) to open defence. Regrettably, due to logistical challenges, we are unable to open today.

“We have reached a consensus (with my brothers of the inner Bar for the 2nd and 3rd Respondents and the petitioners) that the matter be adjourned to Thursday. I’ve given them my undertaking, that on that day we will open and close our case.

“In the light of that we are requesting the Honourable Tribunal to adjourn the matter to 15th August, 2019.”

Responding, counsel to Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Chris Uche (SAN) and that of Governor Ortom, Chief Edward Ashiekaa (SAN) confirmed the submission of the INEC counsel, positing that counsel have agreed that going forward certain adjustments should be made to timeline for all parties previously agreed upon