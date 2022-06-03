After almost two years break from outdoor performances, Nigeria’s premier jazz fiesta, Lagos International Jazz festival, was staged for four days in the megacity from April 29 – May 3, 2022.

Initially planned for two days at the prestigious waterfront venue, Bay Lounge, Lekki, Lagos, the event was extended to the mainland and held at Fish Farm, Ogudu, Lagos. Both events lived up to their billings as music lovers were treated to an array of sounds from over 20 performing acts. In attendance at the events were members of the diplomatic corps including American embassy staff, South African Consul General, Italian Consul General and a host of French and Spanish expatriates.

Headlining the Festival at both venues was Afrojazz diva and songstress, Yinka Davies, whose captivating performances were commendable and a lesson in jazz improvisation and mastery that has been honed for close to three decades.

At Bay Lounge, Davies held the audience spellbound with her collaborative performance with veteran entertainer, Pa Jimi Solanke. At Fish Farm, ace jazz saxophonist and leading man, Mikhifa was her partner. They both delivered a spectacular performance that attracted a thunderous applause from the audience. Other stellar performances were from Sharp Band, The Lagos Thugs, Samderry, and Afrobeats guitarist, YPick, who used his Bay Lounge’s show to honour veteran broadcaster and music critic, Benson Idonije whose wife celebrated a milestone birthday on that day.

There were also exceptional performances from tenor and baritone soloists, Guchie and Olumide Baritone; Dfunmy, Poshryna Oyin, Port Harcourt-based CJ Amun Nnadi and his team; Pamela Scott & August Chuks; ace drummer, Michael Gbenga and a host of others.

The 10 Strings Music Institute presented its Allstars band with its JOMA (Joy Of Music Africa) production at the Fish Farm venue. They paraded an array of next generation stars to look out for in the almost 3-hour presentation of 25 Grammy, quality African songs. They were led by the Institute’s founder, Emmanuel Akapo and included ShaDe, Prince Charlse, PSG, imi and a host of others.

Drawing the curtains on the festival were NAIJAZZ’s Afrobeats multi-instrumentalist, Seun Olota & his Extasi Band, and YPick. Olota, a veteran in the game, enthralled the audience with witty vocals, bursts of synchronized horns, enhanced choreography and of course intermittent bursts of ‘yabis’ reminiscent of the late Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

Organised by Ayoola Sadare’s Inspiro productions, this year’s Lagos International Jazz Festival was dedicated to the founder’s mum, Mrs. Margaret Olatokunbo Sadare.

