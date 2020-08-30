Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has described Dr Jimoh Ibrahim as a political liability and a man without any electoral value.

Ibrahim had on Friday dumped the PDP for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and declared that his defection would lead to the death of PDP in the state.

But the PDP in a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary in the state, Mr. Kennedy Ikantu Peretei, said Ibrahim ceased to be a member of PDP since 2016 when he celebrated APC victory in the state.

He said: “It would have been unnecessary to dignify Jimoh Ibrahim’s ranting of PDP being dead with a response, if not for the benefit of the unsuspecting public.

“Jimoh Ibrahim is not a member of the Peoples Democratic Party. Before the 2016 governorship election, his only presence in Ondo State was an Accord Party office branded with his billboard and posters.

“It was clear he did a hatchet man job for the APC federal government that gave him Police Affairs Commission contract.”