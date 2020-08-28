Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Billionaire business man, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim yesterday formally defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

Ibrahim who was a governorship aspirant of the PDP in 2016 said at a rally organized by the APC to receive him into the party at his Igbotako home town in Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state that the PDP is dead in Ondo State with his defection to the ruling APC.

The business tycoon who was received into the APC by the state chairman of the party, Mr. Ade Adetimehin said he was ready to work for the reelection of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Flanked by the former Governor of Borno State, Senator Alli Modu Sherif, Ibrahim disclosed that he revived the PDP from death, adding that he will use the same strategy to kill the party in the forthcoming governorship election.

He stressed that even if the candidate of the PDP, Eyitayo Jegede expends all the resources at his disposal on the election, he will still lose to Governor Akeredolu.

He said “I do not want to sound proud, but I revived PDP in this state. I know how I revived the party and I am going to use the same strategy to kill the PDP.

“I have received the broom from our party chairman here. This night, I will do something. I will give the PDP its poison. I know how I revived the party, I will poison the party to death again.”

The business mogul who said he has tried so much not to talk about the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), described the party as a backward train with serial betrayers on board.

”I have tried not to talk about the ZLP. I pray we will not suffer in this life. Where is Zenith Labour Party in this state? The painful thing is that Agboola Ajayi saw a golden opportunity and missed it to join the train of betrayers. Let me congratulate you Mr. Governor. You are going to win that election with a wide margin.” he said.

He said he joined the APC because of Governor Akeredolu’s gaint strides across the state, particularly his efforts on the resuscitation of the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology which was abandoned by the Mimiko administration for eight years.

He described Mimiko as a man with serial treacherous character, spanning across decades of betrayals of his close friends and political associates.

“The day Governor Akeredolu came to my University and I was conducting him round. I told him that I will name the roads in the university after all former Governors in this state except Mimiko.

“Immediately Governor Akeredolu shouted at me . He said that was a bad thing to do. I just laughed. Inside me, I said Mimiko will soon show you the stuff he’s made of. He’s a very treacherous man. Treachery dwells inside him. He can sell anybody. He betrayed Adefarati, Agagu and even sold Jegede,” Ibrahim stressed.

Receiving Ibrahim into the APC, the state Chairman of the party, Mr Adetimehin said the APC parades an array of leaders of integrity and proven character across the state.

He described the decision of Ibrahim to join the APC as one informed by the quality of people the reputation of the party is attracting to it fold.

Governor Akeredolu in his remarks, thanked Ibrahim for supporting his ambition and promised to continue with his developmental agenda for the state.