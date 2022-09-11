Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Ondo South Senatorial District, has organised training for 60 journalists on professional reporting of the electoral process ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Also trained at a two-day workshop tagged, “The Strategic Road Map For Effective Leadership,’’ held in Akure, were bloggers and grassroots canvassers.

Ibrahim while addressing the participants, expressed his determination to build capacity of journalists in election coverage.

He noted that the programme was aimed at charting a new course for participants as well as mobilise support for his political ambition.

Ibrahim, who recently bagged a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Business Administration from Judges Business School, University of Cambridge, United Kingdom, charged participants on the need to observe professional etiquette and work assiduously to perform the enormous task ahead.

He noted that politics as a political science was more scientific, strategic and innovative rather than the orthodox way which might not lead to the desired results.

“The ability to allocate resources to achieve certain goals and objectives, the ability to also solve problems, is hinged on strategy and innovation.

“Politics is now more of data science, strategy and innovation which are modern ways of getting desired results rather than the orthodox ways.

“Anyone who intends to achieve desired results, in any field of life must not undermine knowledge, strategy and innovation.

“Where are Kodak cameras today? they are nowhere to be found because they undermine knowledge, strategy and innovation, because owners of ideas are rulers of the world,” Ibrahim said.

Ibrahim, who is also the Chairman, Global Feet Oil and Gas, urged participants not to be tired of searching for knowledge, saying that he had acquired nine degrees in different fields in his quest for knowledge.

He further charged them to seek knowledge to enable them make wise choices in life, as a way of improving themselves in order to put their names on world map. (NAN)