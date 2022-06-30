By Rita Okoye

Movie producer and singer, Abdul Bello better known as JJC Skillz has announced the end of his 7 years old marriage to Funke Akindele.

He also admitted that the marriage has been having issues for the past two years.

JJC who before his marriage to Funke Akindele has three kids with different women confirmed that the actress asked him to leave her house and has refused any form of amicable communication with him.

According to him, their marriage is now beyond repairs and at the time of making the announcement he is looking at how they can co parent with ease and manage their joint business.

Taking to his verified Instagram page, the heartbroken singer wrote: ”Dear friends and family I need to let you know that Funke and I have separated. While it lasted we shared a lot of things together and have created 2 beautiful children. The last two years have been extremely difficult. The last two years have been extremely difficult for us. I know I have tried my best fix things but I believe it is beyond repair now. 3 months ago and at Funke’s insistence. I moved out of the house and apart from AMVCA have not been able to get Funke to sit down in an amicable matter to discuss the future of our relationship. I’m making this announcement so that the public is clear that we both are pursuing separate lives. We still have issues that need to be addressed such as custody and wellbeing of our children which is paramount as well as business interest which need to be disentangled but I have no doubt that these will be resolved one way or the other”.