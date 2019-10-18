IndoAsian, a 60-year-old electrical/electronic manufacturing company in India is celebrating its five-year partnership with JMG Group and other business associates in the Nigerian power sector.

The Vice President, International Marketing, for IndoAsian, Mr Ajay Wali, said the firm was proud to have associated with the Nigerian power landscape since 2008 with the supply of low voltage distribution electrical equipment including multi-million dollar World Bank funded PHCN-NEDP and NIPP projects. The celebration themed, ‘Together We Grow’, held in Lagos witnessed key dealers of the group in attendance.

According to Wali, the company carefully crafted the theme to reflect the unity, harmony and growth which the company has enjoyed through her years of operations in Nigeria.

“The theme celebrates the dealers who have believed and trusted us and our products all these years,” he added. The event also saw the unveiling of a new product which brings the best of safety, high performance and great energy efficiency to solve contemporary power challenges.

The product, made in India, is said to be cost effective and meets global manufacturing standards.

Wali said the product was designed in France to retain its safety and robust performance qualities that bring the very best in value to the consumer.

“Core ethos for product offerings being; value for money, affordable products for the masses to enjoy the fruits of power with joy is the mission that drives every product delivery for us as a company,” the company said. ºThis mission strongly driven and supported by both managements (JMG-IndoAsian) created products like ceiling fans.