Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has described the death of former Minister of State for Finance, Jubril Martins-Kuye as a huge loss, not only to Ogun state but to the country as a whole.

Obasanjo said this in a condolence letter dated Jan. 17 and addressed to the family of the deceased.

Obasanjo stated that Martins-Kuye was a committed nationalist and effective representative of his people.

He added that late minister’s thoughts, utterances and deeds were completely devoid of political partisanship, declaring “he was a detribalised Nigerian and had friends from all over the country”.

The letter reads: “On a personal, as well as socio-political level, I feel the burden of the irreparable loss of one of the senior and dedicated leaders in our great party then, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“As you know, apart from being my friend, confidant and political associate of many years, Senator Martins-Kuye worked closely with me in PDP and government, particularly as my Minister of State for Finance during my administration as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria between 1999 and 2003.

“I can attest unreservedly to his being a democrat to the core and a committed patriot who worked tirelessly for the unity of the nation. Of course, he was a seasoned politician noted for his tremendous organisational ability.

“He demonstrated wisdom, honesty and good leadership. He established friendship, harmony and accommodation among the people of Nigeria.

“As a community leader and a prominent patriot, Senator Martins-Kuye earned the respect of his people, who conferred on him the welldeserved title of Asiwaju of Ago-Iwoye by His Royal Highness, Oba Abdul-Razaq Adesina Adenugba, the Ebumawe of Ago-Iwoye, which was no doubt a testimony not only for his great commitment for the progress of Ago-Iwoye and the rest of Ogun State but also for his abiding faith in national unity.

“He exhibited very good leadership qualities, wisdom and wealth of experience which indeed he put to use in the discharge of his responsibility to the Ago-Iwoye Chiefs-in-Council as well as upholding the institution’s tradition of excellence.

“Many will remember him for his life of struggle, his courage, his contributions to the public service, and for his political disposition which sought associates and comrades outside his geographical origin.

” He belonged to the rare group of Nigerian politicians who eschewed ethnic chauvinism even at the risk of incurring the displeasure of his kinsmen.

” In death, he will be honoured for contributing to the legacy of national unity and integration by many friends across the nation.

“While words are hardly enough to express our sympathy at this time, you can definitely take justifiable pride in the fact that your late father was a statesman who gave his best to his fatherland. He will be sorely missed by all of us.

“I hereby extend on behalf of my family and on my own behalf our sincere condolences on the transition of your dear father and pray that the Almighty Allah grant you and the family, including his wife, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace”.