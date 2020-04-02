Jamatul Nasiril Islam (JNI) and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) have jointly called for prayers against the further spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The two faith-based organisations have also advised Nigerians to compliance with government’s directives on what they should do to prevent the coronavirus from spreading further.

The groups made the call on Thursday during an awareness campaign visit to traditional rulers in Cham and Dadiya Chiefdoms in Balanga Local Government Area of the state the by the Task Force committee on the Coronavirus.

Alhaji Sale Danburam, Secretary JNI and member of the committee said that prayers and compliance with government directives would go a long way toward stopping the spread of the virus.

According to him, people need to understand that the virus is really spreading and killing people, hence the need for the public to pray for God to intervene.

“As Muslims whatever happens we submit it to Almighty God and we have our weapon which is prayers.

“We urge you to pray for us not to have the virus in the state and for those infected to recover.

“Government has done its own part and our own is to comply for all of us to succeed,” he said.

Danburam commended the state government for its commitment to the fight against the spread of the virus.

Mr Samuel Bulus, Vice Chairman of CAN and member of the committee also urged people to support government to save lives, ensure peace and development of the state.

Bulus said because of the virus, church services had been suspended except on Sunday on which day “worshipers must not be more than 50 persons at a time”.

He advised those with small Churches not to congregate more than 20 people and to provide water, soap, and sanitisers for good hygiene against the spread of the virus.

He emphasised the need to observe social distancing during funerals, marriages, and other gatherings that are necessary.

The Christian leader lauded the efforts of the state government in the fight against the spread of the virus.

On their part, the traditional rulers commended the state governor Inuwa Yahaya for the measures put in place by his administration to contain the spread of the virus.

They pledged to communicate to their subjects, government’s directives on what they should do to stop the spread of the virus. (NAN)