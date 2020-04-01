The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) and Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), have commended Kaduna State Government for temporarily relaxing the restriction on movement to enable residents restock food and other essentials.

The two religious bodies spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in separate interviews on Wednesday in Kaduna.

NAN reports that Kaduna State Government has temporarily relaxed the restriction of movement, from 3pm today to 12 midnight, Thursday April 2nd 2020.

The state government said the restriction of movement would also be lifted every Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

The Secretary General, JNI Dr Khalid Aliyu said it was a welcome development.

Aliyu said; “this is because in any measure or step taken by the government, there should be humane angle to it in order to deal with real circumstances of difficulties that may arise therefrom.

“It would not be an exaggeration to say that about 80 percent of Nigerians live hand to mouth. They don’t have what to eat and sustain their lives until they go out every day,” he said.

According to him, what remained was palliative measures for the common man to be distributed in all honesty and transparency.

“The government proactive measure in relaxing the lockdown is appreciable and commendable,” he said.

The CAN Chairman, Rev. John Hayab also said it was a good development and would help many to get food into their homes.

Hayab said; “we will appeal to Government to further remove restrictions on food sellers and pharmaceutical stores as they did in the early days of the curfew.

“It is sad that people suffered in the hands of security agencies during the curfew even when they only stepped out of homes to buy drugs.

“Our law enforcement agencies should be able to differentiate between people looking for medication to treat illness from people roaming the streets.

“Fuel stations too should not be restricted since we know that our electricity is not stable, fuel stations should be allowed to give fuel for generators.

“The weather is harsh and could cause sickness on many. People need fuel to start their generators to use just for their fans to be able to sleep at night.

“We are appealing to our members and all citizens of Kaduna state to take advantage of this gesture by Government and when the time of the curfew is restored we should continue to be law abiding.” he said. (NAN)